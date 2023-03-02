Smiths Detection launches compact computed tomography x-ray scanner

Security firm Smiths Detection has launched the Hi-Scan 6040 CTiX Model S, a smaller-footprint version of its security operator-preferred, computed tomography (CT) passenger checkpoint scanner.

This model, which is 20cm narrower and 350kg lighter than the Hi-Scan 6040 CTiX, can be integrated into existing and new airport or critical infrastructure checkpoints. Both models of the Hi-Scan 6040 CTiX feature high image quality and low levels of energy consumption, a belt speed of 0.2m/s, which is 30% higher than other CT x-ray scanners, alongside low noise levels and zero vibration, improving the checkpoint experience for passengers and security operators.

The Hi-Scan 6040 CTiX Model S uses the power of CT x-ray scanning to eliminate the need to remove electronic devices, liquids and gels from hand luggage by producing 3D volumetric images, reducing the number of trays and speeding up the security screening process. The new Model S also features the original model’s operator interface.

The Hi-Scan 6040 CTiX Model S can be integrated alongside Smiths Detection and third-party technology, supporting the development of open architecture solutions. It can be further improved with Smiths Detection’s iCMore automated object recognition software, which enables automated detection of prohibited items, improving security outcomes and efficiency. Additionally, the data security features and controls ensure customer data and assets are protected from cyberattacks. The Hi-Scan 6040 CTiX Model S is ECAC EDS CB C3 approved in Europe, with further local approvals to follow.

Philo Daniel, global director of aviation at Smiths Detection, said, “With over 700 units sold globally, the market-leading Hi-Scan 6040 CTiX delivers the very best passenger baggage security solution, and we are delighted to further enhance our product portfolio with this new launch. We have developed a more streamlined checkpoint scanner that can fit into checkpoints with size and layout limitations and improves energy efficiency, the screening process, security outcomes and passenger experience.”

To learn more about Smiths Detection’s security solutions, visit Booth 2340 at Passenger Terminal Expo on March 14-16, 2023, in Amsterdam, Netherlands.