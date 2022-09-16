Kinetic Consultancy launches airport commercial revenue research

Airport consulting firm Kinetic Consultancy has launched the research phase of a report on the future of airport commercial revenues.

The report is titled The Future of Airport Commerce and its focus will be on potential airport commercial business growth opportunities. As a key part of its research, Kinetic will release a flash survey (which will take about five minutes to complete) to assemble data on key issues and trends in key airport commercial areas such as retail, food and beverage (F&B) and hospitality. The themes covered will include trends in airport commerce, the rise of digital technology, categories of the future and business development for non-aeronautical revenue.

A group of airport commercial experts has already been lined up for an extended interview based on the themes of the survey to add balance and insight to the report. Kinetic is now seeking additional senior representatives from airport commercial stakeholders across the world (senior staff from airport commercial departments, retailers, F&B operators and travel retail brands) to be interviewed (taking approximately 20 minutes) as a key part of the content of the report.

Insights gained from the research are intended to shape strategies to futureproof airport non-aeronautical revenue for airport operators, brands and retailers. The resulting report will be free to download and made available to stakeholders right across the airport commercial sector. This report forms part of the company’s annual survey and interview process that focuses on the exploration of the future for airport non-aeronautical revenues. Previously, the annual reports have focused on commercial revenues (2019), the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic (2020) and the future of commercial contracts (2021).

Martin Steur, CEO of Kinetic Consultancy, said, “Every year we see a great response from the community to our report initiative, and we are once again inviting our industry peers to get involved in the discussion. This year is special for us as it is Kinetic’s 10th anniversary, so it’s great that this year’s report theme has a very positive angle, as the most recent editions asked some tough questions amid the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic crisis. We are once again back into a potentially exciting growth phase for the airport commercial sector and we hope that our report can play a small part in the discussion of its future direction.”

Juriaan van Waalwijk, head of research at Kinetic Consultancy, said, “The most difficult question to answer when conducting research is what the future holds. A good way to approach this is to be open and share perspectives, as well as listen to what others have to say. This has produced some very accurate predictions and trend forecasts in our previous reports, and we are seeking to replicate that this year. We would be delighted to hear from airport commercial stakeholders willing to share their views to help in the compilation of what will be a compelling report on the future of the airport commercial industry.”