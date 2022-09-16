Nashville Airport awards dining and retail concessions to Paradies Lagardère

Nashville International Airport (BNA) in Tennessee has awarded a dining and retail concessions contract for its new eight-gate satellite concourse to airport restaurateur and retailer Paradies Lagardère.

The program will include four restaurants and three retail stores and will feature a combination of local and national brands. This retail and dining program will include self-checkout stations, mobile ordering, infrared gateless technology and a scan, pay and go program.

Paradies Lagardère will partner with two Nashville-based small business owners – Amy Billings of Wine Down Nashville, and EJ Odom of EJO Ventures – to execute and operate this contract. The seven locations are anchored around the local brewery Fat Bottom Brewing, which is intended to embody founder Ben Bredesen’s West Nashville location by offering a menu featuring the brand’s featured beer, wine and specialty cocktails and grab-and-go food alongside a live music stage showcasing an array of Nashville’s musicians. Adding to the lineup of restaurants will be local coffee company Bongo Java, sandwich chain Jimmy John’s and Paradies Lagardère’s Southwestern proprietary concept TX/MX.

Retail concept Gulch Goodspays has been designed to pay homage to The Gulch neighborhood in Tennessee and offers a shop-in-shop concept with local artisan goods, including Thistle Farms, Paddywax, Nashville Soap Company and Olive & Sinclair. Distillery District Market will showcase Tennessee’s whisky industry with a variety of spirits and merchandise, while BNA Supply Co. is a retail store featuring travel essentials, a snack section from local purveyors and a new display called Popular that has gift items under US$20.

Doug Kreulen, president and CEO of BNA, said, “Paradies Lagardère’s commitment to local authenticity and their sharp focus on the overall airport experience is why we’re thrilled to partner with them on the new dining and retail concessions for our upcoming satellite concourse. BNA is the first and last experience that passengers get of Music City, and it’s vital to us that our dining and retail options reflect the experience of downtown Nashville. We look forward to expanding the BNA Experience in our newest concourse.”

Gregg Paradies, president and CEO of Paradies Lagardère, added, “We are excited to partner with the Nashville International Airport and support their Nashville Airport Experience philosophy by delivering a world-class retail and dining showcase worthy of Music City. Our undeniable mix of iconic local and national brands paired with our industry-leading customer service will engage and excite travelers with amazing flavors, unique retail offerings, live entertainment and customer-centric innovation.”