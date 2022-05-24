London Gatwick Airport wins health and safety award

London Gatwick Airport in the UK has won the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA) President’s Award.

The award is given to organizations that have maintained high standards of health and safety for 10 or more consecutive years. Each year, approximately 2,000 entrants apply to receive the accolade in the UK’s longest-running health and safety industry awards.

One of Gatwick’s recent health and safety initiatives was its participation in the Vinci Concessions Safety Week in September 2021. The week promoted a program of continuous improvement in safety culture and saw staff and airport partners take part in group safety walks, encouraging good communication, stronger feedback mechanisms, early reporting of hazards and suggestions for improvements between teams who operate these areas to help ensure they are run safely.

Julia Small, achievements director at RoSPA, said, “This is a fantastic and well-deserved accomplishment. All our award entrants demonstrate their unwavering commitment and passion for keeping people safe at work. By receiving this recognition Gatwick Airport joins like-minded businesses and organizations worldwide, who represent the very best in their approach to health and safety. I would like to add my personal thanks for all the work that it has taken to secure this well-deserved award – congratulations to all those involved, who champion and drive up health and safety standards every day. You are a fantastic example to others in your sector.”

Julie Medina, head of health, safety and environment at Gatwick Airport, said, “We are extremely proud to receive this award, which recognizes the hard work and dedication that all our teams have put into ensuring everyone at Gatwick is kept as safe as possible. The health and safety of our staff, passengers and contractors is our highest priority and we will continue to ensure that it is embedded in everything we do.”