Two Argentinian airports implement Veovo’s passenger predictability system

Aeroparque Jorge Newbery (AEP) and Aeropuerto Internacional Ezeiza (EZE) airports in Argentina have implemented technology company Veovo’s passenger predictability system to optimize operations and improve passenger flow in various processes, including security, immigration, baggage hall and border control.

The AI-powered cloud software measures passenger movement and offers live and predictive insights into customer behavior. By aggregating data from multiple sensors and data sources, the analytics platform delivers metrics such as occupancy, predicted wait times and lane productivity. This enables airports and their partners to make more informed decisions and make passenger processing smoother and more efficient. The integration of live queue wait-time information displays and airport apps is expected to ensure passengers have accurate information to help them take control of their journeys and reduce stress.

James Williamson, CEO at Veovo, said, “Keeping passengers moving smoothly through busy processes is key to running a successful airport and providing a memorable travel experience. With the Veovo platform, operators can build more robust, data-driven plans while also making smart decisions on the go. Aeropuertos Argentina 2000 is already seeing the benefit of the insights provided to predict bottlenecks and take proactive action at its two busiest airports, and we look forward to continuing to help them deliver predictable journeys for their customers.”

Sebastián Villar Guarino, general manager of EZE, said, “This technology allows Aeropuertos Argentina 2000 to have complete passenger flow visibility, helping us make informed decisions to deliver a better-quality passenger experience. This is a key step in the AA2000 strategy to develop a smart and digital airport.”

Diego Ovide, IT manager at EZE, said, “We believe that innovation and the constant search for more technologies help us provide quality service to our passengers. For the people who make up the airport community, this is the path we must take to be among the best airports. For this reason, it is vital to have strategic partners like Veovo, who help us in this great challenge to learn, grow and improve ourselves to be loved by our clients and become a benchmark in the airport industry.