London Luton Airport launches next phase of innovation program

Aena, the majority shareholder of London Luton Airport Operations Limited (LLA), has opened applications for the second round of its Aena Ventures innovation program.

The program provides funding for startups looking to develop innovative solutions in five key areas – sustainability, data management, digitization, efficiency and passenger experience. The program provides funding for startups looking to develop innovative solutions in five key areas – sustainability, data management, digitization, efficiency and passenger experience.

Up to five projects will be selected for the program, each of which will be eligible for up to €50,000 (US$55,000) in funding from Aena. In addition, the five selected start-ups will benefit from access to mentors from Aena, as well as the use of its facilities such as LLA to test ideas. Following completion of the program, each selected start-up will have an opportunity to secure an agreement of up to €2m (US$2.18m) to develop and deploy their projects in selected Aena airports.

In its first call for applications for its Ventures innovation program, Aena received more than 250 proposals from startups of 33 different nationalities. Five startups participated in an acceleration phase, in which they received €50,000 (US$55,000) and were mentored by experts. Four of the accelerated projects are now providing services in Aena airports.

Alberto Martin, CEO of London Luton Airport, commented, “With the existing and future challenges facing the aviation industry, this is an important, timely and forward-thinking program that provides a pathway for innovative startups to work with Aena. This is an opportunity for progressive businesses in our surrounding region to work alongside one of the world’s largest airport operators, developing groundbreaking solutions and technologies that can make a hugely positive difference.”

To find out more about London Luton Airport’s latest developments, click here.