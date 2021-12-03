Manchester Airports Group to hold virtual event for potential local suppliers 

Manchester Airports Group (MAG) will host a Runway to Recovery meet-the-buyer event on December 8, 2021, for small and mid-size enterprises (SMEs) close to its Manchester, London Stansted and East Midlands airports.

The free virtual event will be hosted by senior leaders from across the group, including the managing directors of Manchester, London Stansted and East Midlands airports. The MDs will provide an overview of their respective businesses, alongside information from MAG’s procurement team about the process of becoming a supplier, as well as available business opportunities. The event will include networking opportunities and leadership pointers regarding the use of technology during changing times.

The group spends more than £780m (US$1bn) annually on suppliers at each of its airports, which collectively welcomed over 60 million passengers in 2019. The Runway to Recovery initiative is intended to promote the creation of local supply chains and support local businesses. MAG has run a meet-the-buyer event at London Stansted Airport for several years.

Neil Robinson, the airspace change director who heads up MAG’s corporate social responsibility, said, “Our Runway to Recovery meet-the-buyer event will provide SMEs from the areas local to all three of our airports with the opportunity to get a unique insight into how they could do business with us. By hearing from our airport managing directors and our procurement teams, businesses can see how their product or service could contribute to our supply chains that help our airports run seven days a week, 365 days a year.”