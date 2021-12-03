Heathrow reopens Terminal 4 as arrivals facility for red list countries

London Heathrow Airport Terminal 4 has been reopened to act as a separate arrivals facility, keeping direct red list travelers away from passengers in all other operational terminals.

In response to the risk of the Omicron Covid variant, the airport will also reinforce the mandatory requirement of face coverings, intensive robotic cleaning regimes across the airport, enhanced ventilation in immigration halls and Covid-19 marshals. Passengers flying into Heathrow will be able to use PCR testing facilities either on or close to the airport. Those who choose to test at the airport must pre-book; the airport’s pre-booking strategy is to target passengers on short visits, such as those undertaking business travel or briefly reuniting with friends or family.

Heathrow’s chief operating officer, Emma Gilthorpe, said, “We are supportive of measures that protect public health and prevent the spread of Covid-19. The rapid introduction of restrictions for international travel will nonetheless be a further significant blow for British exporters and those wanting to visit friends and relatives. Keeping the changes under constant review and a government commitment to the removal of red list countries, as soon as it is safe to do so, will help.”