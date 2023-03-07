Materna installs self-service check-in and bag drop at Düsseldorf Airport

Materna IPS has been commissioned to install self-service check-in and bag-drop functionalities at Düsseldorf Airport (DUS) in Germany, as part of the airport’s modernization project.

As part of a two-step bag-drop process, the check-in kiosks not only allow passengers to check in on-site but also print out their bag tags at the same touchpoint. For passengers who are already checked in, additional kiosks are available for issuing bag tags. After this, the baggage is dropped at one of the self-bag-drop systems. Dividing the process into several steps is intended to shorten waiting times and help the airport better deal with passenger volumes during peak times.

The systems will be installed in different phases throughout 2023. Düsseldorf Airport expects to welcome around 20 million passengers in 2023. Therefore, the airport is focusing on futureproof innovations to offer passengers more comfort, better service and a smoother travel experience.

Lars Redeligx, managing director of DUS, said, “Due to their innovative design the kiosks blend seamlessly into the modern environment of the airport. In addition, the systems are designed to adapt to the individual, technical requirements on site, thus ensuring maximum flexibility. We are delighted to have Materna IPS as a partner from the region who will support us with their technological know-how to make our passenger handling even better.”

Dr Georg Oschmann, managing director of Materna IPS, added, “I look forward to equipping DUS with the latest passenger handling technologies. I’m convinced that adding Materna IPS’ self-service technologies will complete the forward-looking strategy of Düsseldorf Airport.”

To learn more about Materna IPS’s passenger handling technologies, visit Booth 1195 at Passenger Terminal Expo on March 14-16, 2023, in Paris, France.