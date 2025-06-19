WATCH NOW: Your face is your boarding pass: How facial recognition Is reshaping air travel

PT World recently hosted an exclusive webinar, in association with HID, titled ‘Your Face Is Your Boarding Pass: How Facial Recognition Is Reshaping Air Travel’. First aired on June 17, a recording of the webinar is now available to watch at your convenience – by simply signing up using this form to receive your link and instructions on how to view the webinar at a time of your choosing.

Discover how global air travel is projected to reach eight billion passengers per year by 2040 – a staggering volume that demands smarter, faster and more secure passenger processing. Facial recognition is leading this transformation, enabling seamless identity verification and redefining the travel experience from check-in to boarding.

Yet, delivering reliable performance in complex airport environments is no easy task. From varying lighting and diverse demographics to high throughput and operational complexity, the challenges are real. Selecting the right system for your unique environment is vital.

In this exclusive webinar, PT World’s readers will hear from the industry’s biometric experts about: the current state and future of air travel; key criteria for evaluating facial recognition systems; and real-world examples of successful biometric deployments.

Sign up now to discover how high-performance facial recognition is reshaping the passenger experience – driving greater efficiency, enhanced security and a seamless journey from home to gate, even in the most complex airport environments.

