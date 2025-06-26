DHS launches next phase of remote identity challenge

The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Science and Technology Directorate (S&T) has announced the second phase of the Remote Identity Validation Rally (RIVR), a series of challenges hosted by DHS S&T where the tech industry is invited to test, refine and improve its ID verification technology. This next phase will focus on verifying the authenticity of identity documents.

DHS S&T completed the first phase of the Remote Identity Validation Technology Demonstration (RIVTD) in 2024, which helped establish new benchmarks for remote identity verification technology and gave companies clear targets for improvement.

This second phase challenges the private sector to deliver secure, accurate. and user-friendly technologies that can combat identity fraud. It follows the full implementation of Real ID, helping ensure that criminals, illegal aliens and terrorists cannot exploit lax ID enforcement to use domestic air travel with impunity.

DHS has developed the program in partnership with the Transportation Security Administration, Homeland Security Investigations Forensic Laboratory and the National Institute of Standards and Technology.

“Since we announced the RIVR, we’ve seen a tremendous response from technology users and developers,” said Arun Vemury, DHS S&T Senior Advisor for Biometric and Identity Technologies. “There’s clearly strong interest in a robust, collaborative process to strengthen remote identity verification and fight fraud. This challenge gives developers a chance to apply lessons from the RIVTD, refine their tools, and continue contributing to this unique public-private testing partnership.

“As we launch the second challenge, we invite developers to showcase the capabilities and performance of their document validation systems to confirm the authenticity of state-issued IDs.”

Technology developers of remote identity validation capabilities are encouraged to participate in this RIVR track which will evaluate the ability of systems to authenticate identity documents.

Applications are due by July 18, 2025.

Read about the initial launch of RIVR here