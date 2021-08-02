Melbourne Airport kicks off US$22m transformation of Terminal 3

Melbourne Airport in Australia has unveiled a series of infrastructure improvements to transform the passenger experience for Terminal 3 (T3).

Works include modernizing amenities, introducing new Melbourne brands and improving connectivity with Terminal 4 (T4). The A$30m (US$22m) upgrades will occur in stages over the next 12 months, with completion by mid-next year.

Under the new reconfiguration, domestic travelers will have more time to relax inside restaurants and retailers before boarding their flights. The main security screening area will relocate to T4, enabling travelers to keep laptops in bags while being processed, taking advantage of the airport’s latest smart security technology, which results in faster screening.

Passengers will also experience greater connectivity between domestic terminals thanks to a new departures-level indoor walkway linking T3 and T4. In addition, a more streamlined exit point in arrivals will intuitively guide guests to outdoor transportation options.

The airport is also investing in its bathroom facilities. The new parent rooms, located close to gates 1 and 2, feature interactive full-length walls so children can play and stay entertained while their guardians tend to other needs.

Over the next year, several new iconic Melbourne dining venues and stores will open inside T3 to reflect the city’s culinary scene.

Melbourne Airport chief of aviation Lorie Argus said, “We are progressively refining the traveler experience through improving the layout, amenities and technology inside all of our terminals to deliver a world-class passenger experience for anyone traveling in or out of Melbourne. t

“One of the most significant aspects of the T3 upgrade is the relocation of security screening moving from T3 to T4. In future, it will mean travellers use T4 for processing, which allows them to move through screening much faster compared to traditional screening lanes.

“We’re also really excited about the amenities upgrade, which goes far beyond traditional toilets. Apart from male, female and ambulant facilities, we are installing all gender areas, adult change rooms and assistance animal relief spaces.

“We understand flying can be stressful for parents, so we’ve introduced interactive play walls inside our new parent rooms, encouraging kids to touch and watch different scenes keeping them amused while their carers are busy with other children. We’ve already received great feedback, with some guests stating they don’t want to leave the new facilities.

“Overall, the modernization and reconfiguration of the terminal will enable greater flow with T4 and when security screening moves next year we encourage T3 guests to park in the T4 car park, as it’s a shorter walk to gate, especially without luggage. We look forward to making enhancements as we progressively welcome back more domestic passengers.”