Baggage innovation launched to eliminate hassle of self-connecting journeys

A baggage transfer system called ThruBag has been launched to help streamline the baggage service for self-connecting passengers.

Launched by UK-based technology developer Air Black Box, ThruBag enables self-connecting passengers to check their baggage to their final destination airport and avoid the hassle of rechecking luggage at connecting airports. ThruBag replicates the convenience of through-checked interline baggage, even for passengers who aren’t traveling on legacy interline itineraries.

Air Black Box chief commercial officer Patrick Edmond said, “This is really a solution whose time has come, and that’s demonstrated by the level of interest we are seeing from airports and airlines worldwide who want to gain a competitive advantage using ThruBag. We’re confident that ThruBag will help our airport partners to position themselves as attractive connecting hubs, while airlines can increase passenger satisfaction and choice, and that means more revenue for both airports and airlines.”

Traditional airline and airport baggage processes only work for legacy itineraries where all flights are on the same ticket. Under other arrangements, self-connecting passengers have to reclaim their checked bags at their connecting airport and recheck them for their onward flight. They then go through the security checkpoint again for their connecting flight, and if they are flying internationally, they must also clear customs and immigration again.