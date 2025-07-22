Newcastle Airport’s 15-year masterplan prepares for nine million passengers by 2040

Newcastle Airport in the northeast of the UK has published its masterplan for consultation, outlining its 15-year vision to strengthen its role as a gateway, while continuing to drive growth, investment, employment and inbound tourism in the region. According to the plan, the airport says it could see passenger numbers rise to nine million by 2040.

Economic benefits

The key economic benefits of the masterplan include: contributing £1.9bn (US$2.6bn) in gross value added (GVA) to the Northeast economy, rising from £1bn (US$1.3bn) in 2023; employing 5,000 staff on the airport site; supporting 32,000 jobs through its supply chain, up from 17,000 in 2023; and partnering with 500 suppliers.

Infrastructure improvements

The masterplan outlines the need for the airport to plan for more infrastructure improvements over the next 15 years to support the projected passenger growth.

Key initiatives include extending the pier to add more than 20 aircraft stands by 2040. This is intended to reduce the reliance on remote stands located further away from the terminal, minimizing the need for passengers to be transported between aircraft and the terminal by bus.

To support the long-term growth, the airport will begin work on a three-story extension to its terminal this year, creating additional space for food and beverage (F&B) outlets and more seating in the departure lounge. As part of the project, two additional luggage carousels will be installed in the expanded international baggage arrivals area.

The airport will also progress with proposals from previous masterplans to extend the runway, meaning airlines can serve a broader range of destinations, and it will continue to develop its key employment sites.

Another of the major projects includes AirLink – a proposed 750,000ft2 cargo facility set to be built on-site. AirLink could create 1,400 jobs on-site, contribute up to £165m (US$222m) to the economy each year and open up global market opportunities for local businesses, the airport says.

Sustainability plans

To achieve net zero carbon status by 2035, the airport has outlined a range of initiatives in its masterplan. The key projects include: expanding the on-site solar farm to reduce its reliance on grid electricity; installing wind turbines on-site to further boost renewable energy generation; achieving a 65% on-site recycling rate; planting more trees and creating new woodland areas to boost biodiversity; continuing to invest in a fully electric vehicle fleet; and upgrading EV charging infrastructure for both passengers and staff.

Nick Jones, chief executive at Newcastle Airport, said, “This masterplan sets out our bold and ambitious vision for 2040 and paves the way for the future of Newcastle Airport and the Northeast region. Through significant investment in infrastructure, expanding our route network and progressing with our net zero ambitions, we are laying the foundations for sustainable growth, while enhancing our economic contribution to the region.

“In the coming months, we will be consulting on the masterplan as widely as possible, inviting feedback from members of the public, local businesses and stakeholders from across the region to ensure everyone has an opportunity to help shape the future of the airport.”

