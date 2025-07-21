Outdoor gate area opens at Burgas Airport

Fraport Twin Star Airport Management has inaugurated an outdoor gate zone at Burgas Airport in Bulgaria. It is the second fully equipped open-air gate area in Europe, alongside the Gate Garden at Varna Airport.

Outdoor gate investment

The new outdoor gate zone at Burgas Airport covers 2,200m2, representing a 40% increase in total gate-area space at the airport. With the initial opening of two operational gates, the airport’s departure capacity has already expanded by nearly 20%. Once the additional two gates are activated in 2026, overall handling capacity will grow by 35%.

The outdoor gate project and the terminal renovation represent a joint investment of more than €9.5m (US$11m) by Fraport Twin Star Airport Management AD and its long-term commercial partners – Nuance BG (part of Avolta Group) and Lagardère Travel Retail.

Opening ceremony

The official opening ceremony brought together the management of Fraport Twin Star Airport Management, including Denitza Weismantel, chairperson of the supervisory board; Michael Reusch, Fraport Twin Star CEO; and Vasil Atanasov, director of Burgas Airport. Among the honored guests were Vladimir Krumov, Regional Governor of the Burgas Region, and Dimitar Nikolov, Mayor of Burgas.

Reusch said, “This investment demonstrates our long-term vision for sustainable growth, improved passenger service and operational excellence in Bulgaria’s coastal airports.”

