Newcastle Airport publishes ESG report

Newcastle Airport has published its 2024 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report, in which it has recorded its progress toward achieving net zero carbon by 2035.

Sustainability progress

In the report, the airport revealed that it reduced carbon emissions by 4% between 2023 and 2024, contributing to a total decrease of 34% since 2019. The site achieved a 40% recycling rate, marking a 5% increase from 2023. The airport’s solar farm, capable of providing 100% of the terminal’s electricity on a sunny day, prevented 478 tons of CO 2 from being released into the atmosphere, equivalent to the electricity needed to power 897 homes. Additionally, over 30% of the airport’s vehicles are now fully electric and the introduction of hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) to power non-electric operational vehicles has cut carbon dioxide emissions by up to 90%.

In 2024, the airport achieved Airport Carbon Accreditation Level 4 status. It also scored 100%, an increase from 99% in 2023, in the annual GRESB (Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark) assessment, only one of two airports in the UK to do so. GRESB evaluates organizations based on key environmental performance metrics.

In the summer of 2024, a ‘Sustainability Champions’ group was launched – an initiative which brought together the airport’s sustainability team and commercial and airside operation business partners. Meeting every two months, the group has already delivered a 288% increase in food waste recycling.

Alice Andreasen, chief corporate affairs officer at Newcastle Airport, said, “Our ESG report showcases the fantastic progress we have made across the business to move us closer to our net zero goal. From reducing our carbon emissions by 4% year on year, to increasing our recycling rate to 40%, we are incredibly proud of everything we achieved last year. We recognize there is still more work to do but these results show that we are moving in the right direction to deliver a meaningful, lasting change that not only ensures that we have a sustainable future but also aligns with the cleaner, greener and fairer net zero North East ambition of the North East Combined Authority.”

Graeme Ferguson, head of airports at InfraBridge, concluded, “The progress Newcastle Airport is making toward its net zero carbon goal reflects a clear and consistent approach to sustainability. The reductions in emissions, increased use of renewable energy and improved recycling efforts are important steps. InfraBridge supports the airport’s commitment to long-term environmental responsibility and looks forward to continuing to work together on these goals.”

Local investments

Alongside these sustainability milestones, Newcastle Airport also raised thousands of pounds for its official charity partner True Colours Theatre, which empowers children and young people through performing arts, and assisted 89,792 passengers who needed additional support in 2024.

Councillor Tracey Dixon, leader of South Tyneside Council and chair of the LA7 Airport shareholders, added, “Newcastle Airport continues to lead by example in the journey toward a greener future. These latest achievements reflect the airport’s unwavering commitment to sustainability and align with our collective ambitions to be a low-carbon region. Working collaboratively, we can continue to reduce our environmental impact and deliver benefits for our communities.”

In related news, as part of a £20m (US$25m) investment in the customer experience, Newcastle Airport has implemented next-generation security technology in its search area ahead of the UK government’s June 1 deadline. Click here to read the full story.