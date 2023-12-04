OSI Systems announces US$18m and US$15m airport screening contracts

OSI Systems has been awarded a contract from an undisclosed international airport for approximately US$18m to provide various checkpoint and hold baggage screening solutions. Among the systems to be provided are the RTT 110 explosive detection system for screening hold baggage, Metor Walk-Through Metal Detector and Itemiser 5X explosive trace detection system for secondary screening of passengers. As part of the award, OSI will also provide comprehensive multi-year maintenance, service and support.