OSI Systems announces US$18m and US$15m airport screening contracts

OSI Systems has been awarded a contract from an undisclosed international airport for approximately US$18m to provide various checkpoint and hold baggage screening solutions. Among the systems to be provided are the RTT 110 explosive detection system for screening hold baggage, Metor Walk-Through Metal Detector and Itemiser 5X explosive trace detection system for secondary screening of passengers. As part of the award, OSI will also provide comprehensive multi-year maintenance, service and support.
The announcement follows last month’s award from another undisclosed airport for approximately US$15m. Under the terms of this contract, OSI will provide multiple units including the Orion 920CT checkpoint screening system, Orion 920DX dual view checkpoint screening system and Itemiser 5X. Maintenance, service and support will also be provided for this contract.
