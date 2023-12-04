Rohde & Schwarz body scanner receives DHS SAFETY Act designation

Rohde & Schwarz’s QPS201 Ultra High-Definition (UHD) Advanced Imaging Technology (AIT) body scanner has been designated as a qualified anti-terrorism technology under the Support Anti-Terrorism by Fostering Effective Technologies (SAFETY) Act by the US Department of Homeland Security.

The QPS201 utilizes millimeter wave radio technology to automatically identify concealed on-person objects and threats. It supports high-volume and high-accuracy people screening, making it suitable for use at airports. The scanner consists of a flat panel with thousands of transmitter antennas that emit extremely low-power millimeter waves in very short succession and the same number of receiver antennas. Individuals being scanned stand squarely between the panels as if facing a mirror, holding their arms slightly away from their bodies.