Perth Airport’s Aspire Lounge shortlisted for the world’s best lounge award

The Aspire Lounge at Perth Airport has been named the best airport lounge in Oceania and is now in the running to be named the world’s best at the 29th annual World Travel Awards.

The pay-per-use airport lounge provides seating, a kid’s zone, fully accessible shower and baby change facilities and multiple dining and bar options, along with charging stations and other facilities for working, dining or relaxing. The food service offers contemporary classics and modern fare using locally sourced ingredients. The bar service includes local beers, regional wines and other beverages. Passengers can pre-book their lounge tickets online via the Perth Airport website for A$66 (US$45) per visit with or pay the walk-up rate of A$77 (US$45).

The lounge also features artwork and installations by local artists Michael Haluwana, Barry McGuire and Yondee Shane Hansen, Pilbara stone benches and a large ‘Captain Quokka’ statue, which sits in front of a backdrop of classic Perth Airport aviation imagery. The Aspire Lounge has been designed to reflect the community and culture of Western Australia (WA) and provide high-quality travel amenities and zones for every type of traveler.

The announcement came at the Asia & Oceania Gala Award Ceremony 2022 held in Vietnam. Kevin Brown, CEO of Perth Airport, said, “The Aspire Lounge is an important element of the strategy to rebuild international aviation connections into Perth. We are building significant momentum behind our international aviation recovery and the passenger experience is critical to promoting Perth as a regional and global destination. The Aspire Lounge provides a cost-effective, high-quality experience for passengers traveling through T1 International, regardless of the airline they’re traveling with.

“International visitors to WA can become great advocates for our tourism industry and our state when they return home. The Aspire Lounge, with panoramic views of the airfield and Perth city skyline, leaves them with a relaxed, warm and friendly final farewell as they head home. That’s why it was so important for us to work with Aspire to ensure the fit-out really captured a sense of place celebrating our state. Pay-per-use lounges are becoming more popular at airports, as they provide passengers, regardless of what air ticket they have, a dedicated space to relax, refresh and recharge before a long flight. What makes this award even more meaningful is that it was [won]against strong competition from premium lounges in Sydney, Melbourne and New Zealand. We’re thrilled that the Aspire Lounge has been named best lounge in Oceania and we believe it’s a worthy nominee for the award for World’s Best Lounge.”