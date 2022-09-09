Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas Airport launches €1.5bn food and beverage tenders

Airport operator Aena has launched tenders valued at more than €1.5bn (US$1.5bn) to renovate the food and beverage offering at Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas Airport in Spain.

The spaces will occupy a total surface area of approximately 20,000m2 distributed across 55 establishments in terminals 1, 2, 3, 4 and 4S), which will begin serving in May 2023. The duration of the tender is eight years (except for three contracts in T4S which are six years), and the deadline for submitting bids ends on November 8, 2022.

The goal of this call for tenders is to provide Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas Airport with a more varied range of food and beverages. The airport has asked for concepts such as restaurants with a local cuisine, cafés, pubs, wine and tapas bars, Spanish ham bars, fast food, burger bars, international cuisine and healthy options, among others.

The call for tenders has been divided into 21 lots, including four burger bar lots, nine multi-establishment lots dedicated to different concepts and eight lots for one establishment each. In total, this will add up to 55 establishments. The airport currently has 59 spaces dedicated to food and beverage. The contracts for 51 of them are coming to an end soon, so they are now being put out to tender; and four more establishments have been added, bringing the total number of establishments covered by the call for tenders to 55.