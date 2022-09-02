Populous to design Austin-Bergstrom Airport renovations

Design firm Populous has been appointed to design the expansion program at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Texas.

The overall expansion will include renovations to the airport’s existing Barbara Jordan Terminal, a new below-grade passenger tunnel and a new midfield concourse with space for up to 30 gates. The project is also intended to build in flexibility for the future – plans beyond 2030 include a complete renovation and expansion of passenger facilities, such as a new passenger ticketing and processing hall.

According to Populous, the design will focus on the human travel experience and will reinvent and improve travelers’ journeys. Populous will work with construction engineering company HNTB to carry out design updates and improvements to Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. The firm will lead experiential design development, interior design and visioning related to the passenger journey throughout the airport complex.

Geoffrey Ax, principal and leader of the Populous aviation practice, said, “As a travel hub connected to a destination city, Austin-Bergstrom International Airport will set a new standard for how an airport can enhance the passenger journey with innovative design solutions. By reimagining the traveler experience, we can help airports deliver a welcoming and exciting space for visitors to experience all that cities have to offer.”