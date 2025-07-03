Somalia breaks ground on Mogadishu Airport

The President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Dr Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, has laid the foundation stone for the new Mogadishu Airport.

Project goals

According to the President, the project aims to transform Somalia’s civil aviation and air transportation. It is being built in the Haaway region and is expected to relieve the burden on the current Aden Adde International Airport and meet the growing needs of Mogadishu.

Groundbreaking ceremony

Officials from the Somali Civil Aviation Authority, led by the director general Ahmed Moallin Hassan, attended the event. The groundbreaking ceremony of the New Mogadishu Airport forms part of the federal government’s goal to modernize the national infrastructure and improve connectivity between Somalia and the rest of the world.

