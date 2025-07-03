Subscribe
Subscribe
Construction & Architecture

Somalia breaks ground on Mogadishu Airport

Elizabeth BakerBy 1 Min Read
A group of executives collectively lay a foundation stone next to a banner, which trans-lates to "Groundbreaking Ceremony New Mogadishu Airport".

The President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Dr Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, has laid the foundation stone for the new Mogadishu Airport.

Project goals

According to the President, the project aims to transform Somalia’s civil aviation and air transportation. It is being built in the Haaway region and is expected to relieve the burden on the current Aden Adde International Airport and meet the growing needs of Mogadishu.

Groundbreaking ceremony

Officials from the Somali Civil Aviation Authority, led by the director general Ahmed Moallin Hassan, attended the event. The groundbreaking ceremony of the New Mogadishu Airport forms part of the federal government’s goal to modernize the national infrastructure and improve connectivity between Somalia and the rest of the world.

Related news: Read about Airports Company South Africa’s recent announcement that it is to implement a US$1.3bn infrastructure maintenance and capital expansion program across all nine of its airports

Share.

Related Posts