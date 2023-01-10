Travelex opens self-service stores across Australia and New Zealand

Foreign exchange supplier Travelex has completed the launch of several new stores across the Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) region, as well as extending contracts with New Zealand’s House of Travel.

Both phases of Travelex’s digital airport initiative are now fully operational at Adelaide Airport, including self-service kiosks and a cricket themed store. More than 1,000 travelers visited the departures store on launch day, where they had the chance to win prizes and banknotes at a money grab booth.

The digital airport initiative places a greater emphasis on click and collect and self-service, while still providing traditional walk-up stores where customers can choose how they buy their foreign currency. The digital airport strategy also ensures there are no commission fees charged.

Brenton Cox, managing director, Adelaide Airport said, “It was wonderful to see the return of international travel last year, and Travelex has been an important partner of Adelaide Airport, contributing to our overall customer retail experience. The new stores are a great addition and fit seamlessly within our recently completed terminal expansion.”

The openings at Adelaide follow the launch of new stores in recent weeks at Cairns Airport, The Glen (Melbourne), Brookside (Brisbane) and Carindale (Brisbane). In total, Travelex won four new airport contracts and 11 new off-airport sites across ANZ in 2022, meaning the company has now reached the benchmark of operating 100 trading stores across the region (80 in Australia and 20 in New Zealand).

Travelex has also extended and expanded other existing contracts across the region. Contracts at Perth Airport in Australia and at Auckland Airport and Queenstown Airport in New Zealand have all been extended, taking these partnerships to 18 years (Auckland), 23 years (Queenstown) and 30 years (Perth) respectively.

The company has also expanded its 20-year partnership with House of Travel, the largest privately owned travel company in New Zealand. Having previously operated at four House of Travel branches (Hamilton, Palmerston North, Invercargill and Tauranga), Travelex has announced plans to operate at a further three (Milford, Nelson and the Crossing) with further partner branches in the pipeline.

Brent Thomas, chief operating officer, House of Travel Holdings, said, “House of Travel has enjoyed a long-term relationship with Travelex. We were excited to grow implant locations in 2022 and continue to look for further opportunities to expand together in 2023.”

Darren Brown, managing director ANZ, Travelex, said, “2022 was a resounding success for Travelex across the region – bouncing back post-pandemic, further strengthening our position as the market-leading FX brand and investing in our digital future, thereby giving our customers greater convenience than ever before.

“We’re delighted to start this year with such a prestigious series of openings and extensions. I would like to thank all our colleagues for their exceptional work, and we look forward to continuing to serve our customers across our portfolio of 100 (and growing) trading stores throughout the region.”