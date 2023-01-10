Terminal A at Newark Airport to welcome first flights this January

After a series of delays, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey (PANYNJ) has confirmed that Newark Liberty Airport’s new Terminal A facility will welcome its first passengers on January 12, 2023.

Thomas Pietrykoski, director of corporate communications, PANYNJ, said, “The Port Authority is pleased to announce that the first flights in and out of Newark Liberty’s new, world-class Terminal A will commence on January 12th. We look forward to welcoming passengers to this magnificent, state-of-the-art facility, where they will enjoy best-in-class functionality, inspiring public art, delicious local concessions and a transformative experience from curb to gate.”

Originally slated to open in spring 2022, the US$2.7bn Terminal A facility covers 93,000m2 and replaces the current Terminal A building, with new roadway access and additional terminal-front parking.