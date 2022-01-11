William P Hobby Airport earns 5-star International Rating from Skytrax

William P Hobby Airport, run by Houston Airport System in Texas, has been awarded a 5-star rating by Skytrax– making it one of 16 airports to receive a 5-star rating around the world.

The Skytrax World Airport Star Rating evaluates quality within the aviation industry. Airports are rated between one and five stars in 29 categories, following a detailed audit analysis of facilities and staff service to customers across all front-line areas of the airport environment.

The international rating organization highlighted the airport’s “wide range of substantial guest experience upgrades to the terminal interiors, passenger facilities and customer service initiatives”. Recent improvements included a new children’s play area, state-of-the-art restroom facilities, a prayer room, a stage for live music performances, modern signage and information systems.

Alongside William P Hobby Airport achieving this score, Houston Airport System’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport maintained its 4-star Skytrax World Airport Star Rating – the fifth consecutive year in which the airport achieved this rating. To support the attainment of a 5-star rating, the airport is continuing construction on its international terminal redevelopment program.

Sylvester Turner, Houston Mayor, said, “This is a well-deserved and unique distinction for the City of Houston and our airport system. Hobby Airport stands among the best in the world and this rating proves that being committed to first-class service is a tremendous benefit for Houston and the entire region.”

Mario Diaz, director of aviation at Houston Airport System, said, “The entire Houston Airports team has worked tirelessly toward reaching this accomplishment at Hobby Airport. Providing the highest quality of customer service, exceptional amenities and cutting-edge facilities has earned us five stars at Hobby Airport and an improved 4-star rating at Bush Airport, and now we owe it to our passengers to continue delivering excellence at every step of the airport experience.”