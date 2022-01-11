Maldives Airports Company begins lounge operations in VIP Terminal

Maldives Airports Company has completed phase 1 of its 6,800m2 VIP Terminal building project at Velana International Airport in the Maldives.

Chinese construction company Beijing Urban Construction Group (BUCG) has planned the four-story VIP Terminal building as a two-phase project. Phase 1 covers approximately 3,200m2. The ground floor has been dedicated to VVIP services and the first and second floors are dedicated to VIP and CIP services respectively. Maldives Airports Company has begun lounge operations in the terminal building by opening the Maamahi Executive Lounge.

Once the whole project is complete, the terminal will provide 6,130m2 more space than the original building. The second phase of construction is scheduled to begin in early 2022.

The VIP Terminal was designed to provide a varied F&B offering, duty-free shopping, spacious seating areas and scenic views from landside and airside. The building concept was created by architect Yuji Yamazaki and the detail design was undertaken by the engineering company AECOM.