Alstef to provide baggage security upgrade at Region of Waterloo Airport

Glidepath Canada, part of the Alstef Group, has been contracted to carry out security screening upgrades to the baggage system at Region of Waterloo International Airport (YKF) in Ontario, Canada.

It is the 15th recapitalization project to be awarded to the Alstef Group by the Canadian Air Transport Security Authority (CATSA). The first phase of the project includes the installation of two domestic arrivals carousels and is scheduled for completion in October 2021.

Phase two involves reworking the existing out-of-gauge conveyors, including a temporary system installation and expansion of the outbound baggage system with two automated self-service bag drops, collector conveyor, CATSA level 3 inspection/reconciliation room, an automatic bag alignment device and cleared bag delivery system to the makeup carousel. Phase two is scheduled for completion by June 2022.

Gilles Labranche, regional sales manager of Alstef Group Canada, said, “To meet the schedule, portions of the project will need to be implemented during regular working hours and the airport will remain fully operational throughout the install. Glidepath Canada has the proven experience completing projects of this nature with little or no interruption to the daily airport operations.”

Chris Wood, general manager of YKF, added, “Glidepath’s innovation and dedication to customer service stood out and helped them win the competitive process for this project. We are looking forward to working with them during this exciting moment for the region and YKF as we grow to meet the demand and build for the future economic and tourism growth.”