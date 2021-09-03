Therapy dogs return to Southend Airport

Airport operator Esken has welcomed back the AirPaws therapeutic dog team at London Southend Airport after an enforced absence due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Trained by charity Canine Concern, the therapy dogs provide comfort and support for anxious fliers and those suffering with mental health difficulties.

Glyn Jones, CEO of London Southend Airport, said, “Following a temporary hold on visits from the AirPaws team of therapy dogs and their handlers due to Covid-19, we are pleased to confirm that they are returning to the terminal on selected dates from September 3.

“The team offer support to anxious passengers and were recently on hand during our terminal tours, which offered a trial run to individuals who wanted to experience the new safety measures or who suffer from mental health or anxiety.”

Tina Jullings, Essex area coordinator and trustee for Canine Concern, said, “It was great to be back in the terminal for the recent tours and we are pleased to support further dates and passenger flights in the coming months. Mental health is more important than ever and the AirPaws dogs enjoy visiting the airport to offer their calming services.”