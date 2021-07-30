Frankfurt to open interactive airport visitor center

Frankfurt Airport is set to open the multimedia Fraport Visitor Center in Terminal 1, Hall C, at the start of August, featuring interactive exhibits that enable visitors of all ages to experience the world of aviation up close.

Over 1,200m2 of floor space, a range of innovative exhibits will offer a glimpse behind the scenes at Frankfurt Airport and of aviation in general. Visitors will not only learn about the airport’s day-to-day operations but also have the opportunity to review its history, discover aviation technologies and consider the future of flight.

The exhibits will invite guests to interact and immerse themselves. In one game, visitors will be able to put their marshalling skills to the test by guiding an Airbus A320neo to its parking position. A further highlight will be a virtual reality ride through the airport’s baggage handling system.

Fraport CEO Stefan Schulte stated, “Our multimedia Visitor Center allows people to better understand and experience first-hand the diverse and highly complex airport world. The new attraction will also be key to strengthening long-term dialog with our local community and guests from other parts of Germany and the world.”

‘The Globe’ is set to be the most technologically sophisticated exhibit in the Visitor Center. This interactive LCD wall will visualize all active flights around the world in real time. Made up of 28 individual displays, combined to create a single screen spanning 25m2 . Flight data for The Globe will be provided by FlightAware, a US flight tracking platform. Fraport partners with FlightAware to process data required for operations at Frankfurt Airport.

The Fraport Visitor Center was completed in the autumn of 2020, following two years of construction, at a cost of approximately €5.7m (US$6.7m). “We had to postpone its opening multiple times due to the pandemic. I am therefore all the more pleased to now unveil our new visitor attraction at Frankfurt Airport. The center turns the spotlight on the fascinating world of airport life,” explained Anke Giesen, member of Fraport’s executive board and executive director of retail and real estate.

The Fraport Visitor Center can also be booked as an exclusive venue for events. It is equipped with the latest presentation technology, and the airport panorama makes it an ideal backdrop for product launches, press conferences and sundowner parties.