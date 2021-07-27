Ethiopian Airlines rolls out SITA bag drop technology at Bole International Airport

Technology developer SITA has completed the installation of self-service check-in and bag drop facilities for Ethiopian Airlines at Addis Ababa Bole International Airport, Ethiopia.

The SITA Smart Path Drop & Fly baggage technology has been implemented in the new extension of the check-in area. International passengers using the technology can go directly to the self-bag-drop area to check in their bags, helping to reduce congestion and limit contact with ground agents, a potential benefit during the current COVID-19 pandemic.

According to SITA, Ethiopian Airlines is one of the first in the region to implement this level of automation in passenger processing.

Ethiopian Airlines acting group chief information officer Getinet Tadesse said, “Both SITA and Ethiopian Airlines Group have had a clear objective of enhancing the passenger experience through intelligent, automated services, increasing operational efficiency for the airport and safeguarding passengers as we emerge from the pandemic. As the leading airline on the continent, we are delighted to welcome passengers back to the skies with improved passenger solutions. The implementation of Smart Path self bag-drop technology at our main hub will take passengers’ experience to another level through simplifying air travel while keeping customers safe.”

SITA president, Middle East and Africa, Hani El-Assaad said, “ADD is one of the first airports in Africa to implement Smart Path bag-drop technology and Ethiopian Airlines, Africa’s largest growing carrier, is the first adopter. This deployment marks a significant milestone in Africa’s air transport industry evolution. It shows that airports and airlines are ready to successfully embrace automated and intelligent airport solutions to ensure sustainable growth and lays the groundwork for a smarter, touchless future of air travel.”