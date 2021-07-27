Vinci Airports awarded Annecy Mont-Blanc Airport concession

Vinci Airports and the French Haute-Savoie administrative department have signed a contract for the airport operator to take over operations at Annecy Mont-Blanc Airport. Under the contract, Vinci will hold the airport concession for the next 15 years and be tasked with its management, operation, promotion and development. All of the airport’s current staff will join the Vinci subsidiary detailed to handle the Annecy Mont-Blanc Airport concession.

According to Vinci, the airport will benefit from its expertise in business aviation, and also from synergies with the other airports that the group operates in Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes Region (Lyon-Saint Exupéry, Lyon Bron, Chambéry Savoie Mont Blanc, Grenoble Alpes Isère and Clermont-Ferrand Auvergne).

Vinci says it will support the expansion of business and leisure air travel at the airport with a €10m (US$11.7m) investment plan, jointly funded by the Haute-Savoie administrative department. The investment will focus on three main areas: modernizing the runway, enhancing quality of services (including a revamp of the terminal) and rolling out an ambitious environmental policy to speed up the airport’s sustainability transition.

The main updates will include energy retrofits in the buildings, setting up photovoltaic panels for power generation, replacing light bulbs with LEDs, installing electric vehicle charging stations, replacing ground support vehicles with EVs and pushing ahead with initiatives under ACI’s carbon accreditation program, aimed at reaching net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 at the latest.