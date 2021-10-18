Passenger Terminal Today
Leonardo to upgrade baggage handling systems at 10 Spanish airports

The BHS upgrade at Valencia Airport will one of 10 projects delivered by Leonardo - credit: flickr/Alper Çuğun (CC BY 2.0)

Airport operator Aena has awarded material handling specialist Leonardo a €35m (US$41m) contract to upgrade the baggage handling systems (BHS) at 10 Spanish airports.

Leonardo was awarded all three lots covering airports across mainland Spain and the Canary Islands, including La Palma, Santiago-Rosalía de Castro, Valencia, Asturias, Bilbao, Jerez, Reus, Lanzarote, Internacional Región de Murcia and Sevilla. Leonardo will deliver the upgrades in cooperation with the Spanish construction company Cemosa.

Alongside the system component upgrade, all baggage handling systems will be equipped with European Civil Aviation Conference (ECAC) Standard 3-approved security technology, including x-ray and computed tomography (CT) scanners. Cemosa will take responsibility for civil works and updates to auxiliary systems.

The 10 airports will be upgraded simultaneously, and work will last for less than two years. Aena manages 46 airports and two heliports in Spain and has shares in 23 other airports in Europe and the Americas.

