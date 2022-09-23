Passenger Terminal Today
Malé International to upgrade baggage system

Alstef Group has been awarded the contract to upgrade the baggage handling system at Malé International Airport in the Maldives.

Following an eight-week design study, Alstef Group submitted a comprehensive design proposal. The installation is set to start at the end of May 2023 after the area’s peak tourist season. The baggage system project includes an outbound hold-bag screening (HBS) upgrade with the integration of four (EDS) machines delivering screened bags to four make-up laterals. Alstef Group will implement its high-level sortation control software BagWare and integrate a new baggage reconciliation system (BRS) to reduce security risks and lost bags. The project also includes the extension of four inbound carousels and an upgrade of the carousel drive units.

Rajesh Kalra, general manager of Alstef Group’s Asian division, said, “Glidepath, now part of the Alstef Group, has been working with Malé Airport since 1990. Our thorough understanding of the existing BHS and our extensive knowledge of performing upgrades in operational airports without impacting operations assisted in preparing a winning proposal.”

