SSP opens two restaurants at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Thailand

SSP Group has opened two bespoke Thai restaurant concepts at Suvarnabhumi International Airport (BKK) in Thailand.

Koh Hop Bar serves a selection of beers and bar food, including a signature Thai ‘Koh Hop Bar burger’. Another Koh Hop Bar is scheduled to open in September 2022, and there are plans to open an additional unit at Phuket Airport in 2023. Imm Rice & Noodle has been designed to bring local Thai cuisine to international and local travelers at Suvarnabhumi Airport. Among its selection of traditional dishes are plant-based options for vegans and vegetarians including vegetarian pad Thai and stir-fried spicy tofu and mushroom with basil. Imm is also scheduled to expand to Don Mueang International Airport.

Jonathan Robinson, CEO of SSP Asia Pacific, said, “The team at SSP Thailand has done an outstanding job utilizing their knowledge of both local culture and international travelers to develop these excellent new concepts. Koh Hop Bar and Imm Rice & Noodle are appealing to the new generation of younger travelers. Both brands have been carefully curated based on our long experience in the region and our detailed understanding of the Thai travelling consumer.”

Asdang Khumkomgool, executive vice president and deputy general manager of Suvarnabhumi Airport, said, “SSP Thailand has been a strategic partner for over 25 years. Our long-standing relationship has been well established and SSP operates across all six of our airports. The company has developed a variety of local brands, curated to appeal to our travelers.

“Koh Hop Bar and Imm Rice & Noodle bring a wonderful blend of Western- and Asian-style cuisine to the airport food and beverage offering at Suvarnabhumi, reflecting the diverse demands of both local and international visitors. Customer satisfaction is our top priority and success indicator and Koh Hop Bar and Imm restaurant are already proving themselves to enhance customer satisfaction and the image of Suvarnabhumi airport with their colorful unit designs and locally inspired menus.”