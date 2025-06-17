Milan Malpensa Airport to invest €30m ahead of 2026 Winter Olympic Games

In preparation for the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games, Milano Malpensa Airport has launched a €30m (US$35m) infrastructure investment plan.

Planned upgrades

Planned upgrades include a complete redesign of the airport’s external departure and arrival areas, with a focus on accessibility and architectural quality. The arrivals area will be fully refurbished to serve as the first point of contact for stakeholders and the main meeting area for athletes before their transfer to the Olympic Village. The project will feature green spaces and new lighting installations, and additional seating with integrated charging stations for electronic devices will also be installed.

A bus parking area for local public transportation will be created at the railway station level, optimized to handle Olympic traffic flows. Dedicated routes for athletes and PRM (passengers with reduced mobility) will also be redesigned to ensure full autonomy along departure routes and at the arrival’s forecourt, enhanced by the complete removal of architectural barriers. This will be carried out across all access points to Terminal 1.

In addition, enhancements will be made to the passport control area and the entry/exit system routes. The Ceremonial Lounge, used to welcome heads of state and official delegations, will also be refurbished; all automatic doors at the entrances and exits of Terminal 1 will be replaced; and the surrounding finishes will be upgraded.

Oversized items

One of the key upgrades will be a dedicated area for receiving and handling the athletes’ luggage, which will be equipped with shelving and purpose-built systems to manage the exceptionally high volume of oversized items expected during the event. According to SEA Milan Airports, the airport’s role will be crucial in supporting the logistical demands posed by winter sports equipment. An Olympic skier typically travels with 20–25 ski bags and around 30 pairs of skis.

On the projected peak day of February 23, 2026, Malpensa is expected to handle up to 80 skiers – with over 1,600 ski bags and 1,500 extra-large suitcases, totalling around 4,000 oversized items of luggage. These include alpine ski bags measuring over 210cm and ski jumping bags up to 270cm long. In comparison, the airport’s usual daily average is around 300 oversized bags.

Increased traffic

Although the Winter Olympics will take place during the low season, from January 23 to March 20, 2026, it is expected to generate peak traffic levels equivalent to the summer period, with an estimated 340,000 passengers transiting through the airport over 60 days.

As the Primary Olympic Airport, Malpensa will serve as the main gateway to Italy for the venues in Milan and the Valtellina, as well as for athletes competing in other Olympic locations who opt for direct flights to Italy. Overall, 73% of the event’s participating countries are connected to Malpensa by direct air links. In the week leading up to the opening ceremony, over 15,500 stakeholders are expected to arrive at Malpensa, along with more than 150,000 spectators, representing around 75% of the total.

In related news, SEA Milan Airports, operator of Malpensa and Linate airports, recently reported a 15.4% increase in non-aviation revenues for 2024, while its passenger traffic grew by 11.5%. Read the full story here