Incheon expands remote passenger services

The Republic of Korea’s Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport and Incheon International Airport Corporation have opened a new Easy Drop bag-drop branch at the Korea City Airport building near Samseong Station in Seoul to improve convenience at Incheon Airport.

Easy Drop is a service that allows passengers to pre-issue boarding passes and check in their luggage at a location outside the airport and then pick up their luggage at the overseas destination airport. Passengers can check in their luggage in advance and enter the departure hall without visiting a separate check-in counter upon arrival at Incheon Airport.

In addition, Incheon International Airport Corporation plans to promote a ‘fast departure service’ this June after consulting with relevant organizations so that Easy Drop users can enter the security checkpoint directly through a dedicated departure passage without having to wait in the general departure hall queue.

At each EasyDrop branch, professional personnel who have completed security training conduct passenger identification, ticketing and baggage check-in. The baggage is transported to Incheon Airport in a special vehicle equipped with CCTV and security equipment, where it is placed in the checked baggage security checkpoint.

