Schiphol Airport unveils plans for major BHS renovation and construction works

Amsterdam Airport Schiphol in the Netherlands is undertaking the renovation and renewal of its existing baggage basement along with the construction of a new baggage basement and handling system.

Large sections of Schiphol’s baggage handling system are due for replacement, and the construction of a new basement will help ensure operational continuity while works are underway.

Schiphol is focused on improving working conditions at the airport and is therefore redesigning the baggage process, work areas and rest areas. Innovative automation and artificial intelligence solutions will provide more support to baggage employees in the future. Examples of such solutions include the further development of existing robots in the baggage basement, the introduction of machines to unload suitcases, and the development of autonomous vehicles to drive around the baggage basement moving carts and containers.

The airport has more than 145,000m2 of baggage systems that are divided across various areas. Each area of the system has a lifespan of around 30 years and several will need to be renovated over the coming years. To help minimize downtime during the upgrade, the new baggage basement will be built where a new terminal could be built in the future, although the construction of a new terminal has not been decided.

To maintain flexibility, an integral preliminary design that considers the construction of a new terminal on the roof of the new baggage basement has been created in collaboration with design team KLAIR (a consortium of van Kaan Architecten, Estudio Lamela, ABT and Ineco). The new baggage basement will function independently of any new terminal to be built on top of it.

The creation of the baggage system was granted to Vanderlande Industries by way of a framework agreement. The tender for the construction of the baggage basement will begin this year, with construction scheduled to start in 2026.