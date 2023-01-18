Clear Channel completes digital advertising program at Newark Terminal A

Out-of-home (OOH) advertising specialist Clear Channel Airports (CCA) has completed the installation of its digital media program at the newly opened Terminal A facility at Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR), New York.

Created in partnership with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey (PANYNJ), the digital media transformation features nearly 557m2 of premium advertising media, used by brands including Audible, Rutgers University and Atlantic Health System.

The Terminal A transformation coincides with CCA’s 12-year deal with PANYNJ to modernize the advertising program at its airports, including John F. Kennedy International (JFK), LaGuardia (LGA) and New York Stewart International (SWF). The partnership was announced in October 2020.

CCA’s president, Morten Gotterup, said, “We are excited for passengers to finally be part of this highly anticipated advertising journey while traveling through the new Terminal A at Newark Airport. Our partnership with PANYNJ has allowed us to create an environment that revolutionizes the airport experience for travelers from all around the world. Our media network brings to life the transformation we have envisioned with our partners over the last two years. As a result, we created a unique, immersive and opulent program that will engage and inspire millions of people passing through the magnificent new terminal.”

CCA’s digital media program has installed more than 70 displays throughout the 33-gate terminal, including an iconic 7m seamless digital ‘umbrella’ – a suspended advertising screen hanging above the terminal’s largest concourse. A network of 54 ultra-high-definition LCD screens, two unique 13m curved LED soffits and 16 dynamic digital columns light up Terminal A’s interior, creating an impactful, audience-oriented advertising experience. CCA has revealed that a 23m external head-on digital welcome display attached to the new consolidated car rental facility (CONRAC) is also underway.

Tom McKenna, SVP of marketing and media ops at Audible, said, “As a company proudly headquartered in Newark, New Jersey, we are really excited to be part of the launch of the new Terminal A at Newark Airport. Our work with Clear Channel Airports and the PANYNJ showcases Audible‘s audiobook, podcast and original content on unique digital screens, elevator wraps and large-format displays. As millions of passengers travel this season, we’re excited for Audible to ignite their imaginations along the way.”

Terminal A is the largest design-build project in New Jersey’s history and is expected to generate more than US$4.6bn of regional economic activity. It is estimated that Terminal A will handle 13.6 million passengers each year.