Schiphol introduces real-time baggage waiting time information

Amsterdam Airport Schiphol in the Netherlands has introduced real-time baggage waiting time information.

From now on, travelers arriving at Schiphol can see where their baggage is and how long it will take to appear on the baggage belt. Schiphol can provide this data thanks to predictive algorithms.

Travelers can see exactly when their baggage will appear on the belt on all 150 screens in the baggage halls, via the Schiphol app and via the website. The available information also includes whether the suitcases are still in the plane, on their way to the baggage basement or already on the baggage belt.

Self-learning data model

Schiphol has developed a self-learning model that makes use of 13 different data sources to predict baggage waiting times. One o f these sources is the Deep Turnaround technology that the airport uses to gain insight into the aircraft turnaround process. As soon as a plane lands and then parks at a gate, work begins to get it ready for departure. This includes cleaning, catering, baggage handling and refueling. Having insight into this process means the airport can see whether the baggage is still in the plane or on its way to the baggage hall and therefore accurately predict how long it will take for baggage to arrive on the belt. Travelers can follow all these steps on the screens above the baggage belts, in the Schiphol app and via the website.

Sander van Tienhoven, product owner of passenger information at the Royal Schiphol Group, said, “We regularly conduct surveys among passengers to find out what they need on their journey to or from the airport. One need was very clear: knowing when their baggage will arrive on the belt. Thanks to our new AI-driven capability, we can now provide this information in a clear way.”

In related news, Amsterdam Airport Schiphol is to redevelop the layout and retail offerings in Lounge 2, the area after the security check for passengers flying mainly to destinations outside of Europe. Click here to read the full story.