Schiphol redevelops Lounge 2 to welcome luxury brands and concepts

Schiphol Airport in the Netherlands is to redevelop the layout and retail offerings in Lounge 2, the area after the security check for passengers mainly flying to destinations outside of Europe.

New layout and renovation in phases

During the renovation of Lounge 2, more than 1,000m2 of floor space will be reorganized and furnished. There will also be 800m2 of space added. Existing catering establishments such as Café Coco are making way for sustainable and high-quality concepts such as Bubbles Seafood & Wine Bar. The seating areas in the lounge will also be redesigned and expanded.

This phase of the renovation will last until the end of 2024, with the lounge remaining available to passengers throughout. By carrying out some of the work at night and in different phases, the airport intends to minimize the inconvenience for passengers, airlines and employees.

About Lounge 2

Every year, more than 15 million passengers travel via Lounge 2 to a non-Schengen destination, mainly intercontinental. The lounge has a varied range of more than 25 shops and 10 catering establishments, with an emphasis on the luxury segment, quality and comfort to meet the needs of the target group of (transfer) passengers. These new luxury brands will complement existing high-end stores from Gucci, Rolex and Hermes, among others.

Bulgari opened the doors of its store at the airport on March 18, 2024. By renewing its range of shops, Schiphol wants to continue to meet the needs of passengers and improve their travel experience.

Arthur Reijnhart, executive director of Schiphol Commercial, commented, “The renovation of Lounge 2 is part of a larger plan to make Schiphol attractive to passengers again: tastier and more sustainable food and beverages, great shops with an appealing range and an environment that emphasizes Schiphol’s standing as a home base for world travelers. We’re also improving our range of offerings in the luxury segment, with the first big step being the arrival of top brands Louis Vuitton and Bulgari in Lounge 2. We’ll be creating space for this renewed range in phases, and the opening of Bulgari is a significant milestone. We welcome passengers to our new Lounge 2.”

Bart de Boever, managing director of Bulgari Northern Europe, said, “I am thrilled to announce the grand opening of our newest Bulgari Boutique at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol. Our boutique is not just a place to shop, as it is our mission to create a memorable experience for travelers from all around the world. We are dedicated to offering an elevated luxury shopping experience that mirrors the high-end environment and refinement synonymous with Lounge 2 and aligns seamlessly with the airport’s ambitious vision for renewal. We look forward to welcoming loyal and new clients and delighting them with exceptional service and the unique craftsmanship of our iconic designs. Together let’s embark on this new chapter of bringing the eternal light of the Roman jeweler to the Netherlands and beyond.”

In related news, Schiphol Airport in the Netherlands recently opened four renovated retail outlets in Lounge 1: We love Amsterdam, Finefoods, Let’s Play and Electronics. Click here to read the full story.