Royal Schiphol Group to give opening address at Passenger Terminal Conference 2023

Passenger Terminal Expo is excited to announce that Robert Carsouw, executive vice president and CFO at Royal Schiphol Group, will make the opening address and keynote speech at Passenger Terminal Conference at 08:30 on Tuesday, March 14, 2023.

The conference, which is set to feature several key speakers from Royal Schiphol Group, will feature almost 400 expert airport and airline industry speakers in total, and regularly attracts more than 1,900 senior airport, airline, aviation authority, government and related business executives from all over the world to discuss business-critical issues and solutions, providing innovative ideas and progressive thinking for future airport development, and proven measures for maintaining passenger satisfaction.

Carsouw (left) joined Royal Schiphol Group as executive vice president and chief financial officer in April 2021. Royal Schiphol Group is an airport company that enables international trade, tourism and knowledge exchange by providing aviation infrastructure and air transportation facilities for passengers and cargo. The company works to create value for society and for the economy, with safety as a key enabler by creating sustainable, high-quality airports.

“Schiphol and the entire travel industry are facing challenging times due to the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic,” explains Carsouw. “Money is – even more than before – a scarce resource. That means we need to carefully consider how we are going to use that money over the next few years. Despite all this, Schiphol continues to invest in quality, sustainability and capacity. I fully support that, and I am eager to help make these investments possible.”

Prior to starting his journey at Schiphol, Carsouw worked at manufacturing company Procter & Gamble and for 23 years at management consultancy McKinsey & Company in various roles, since 2011 as a senior partner, serving clients in the public sector and in the mobility and logistics sectors. In addition, Carsouw worked with clients on digital transformations across a range of sectors. He was co-founder and chairman of the supervisory board of national membership body Social Enterprise NL. Carsouw is a graduate of the Erasmus University Rotterdam in the Netherlands and has a master’s degree in econometrics/computer science.

More expert presentations

Following Carsouw’s opening address, Schiphol will be the case study subject for two other conference sessions: ‘The impact of hydrogen aviation on airport master-planning’ by Gopal Kandiyoor (far left), sustainable aviation consultant at Netherlands Airport Consultants (NACO) and ‘Montreal/Schiphol Airports pilot innovative technologies to digitalize the passenger journey’ by Jacques van Zijp (pictured), managing director of Idemia Netherlands.

There will also be a number of other Royal Schiphol Group sessions led by Royal Schiphol Group at Passenger Terminal Conference. These include ‘Vital, sustainable and accessible airport’ by Marcel van Beek (left), lead for process innovation at Schiphol, ‘Airports: enablers of decarbonizing aviation’ by Denise Pronk, head of sustainability at Royal Schiphol Group, and ‘Designing the perfect digital itinerary’ by David de Vries, a product owner at Royal Schiphol Group. Other Royal Schiphol Group speakers at Passenger Terminal Conference include: Bas Cloin, lead data scientist at Royal Schiphol Group; Carolijn Schoofs, head of innovation for Royal Schiphol Group; and Krijn Schuurman, Deep Turnaround product owner at Royal Schiphol Group.

During ‘Airports: enablers of decarbonizing aviation’, Pronk (left) will speak about the role that airport operators play to decarbonize aviation and meet the planetary boundaries. She’ll work through topics such as sustainable aviation fuels, hydrogen and electric propulsion, the decarbonization of ground equipment and how these groups can help airlines reduce their environmental footprint. The executive will also reveal Schiphol Group’s sustainability strategy at this talk.

At the latter session, de Vries (left) will speak about Schiphol Airport’s aim to support travelers on their journey to and through the airport so they can start their trip in a relaxed manner. This became a major topic during the summer peak of 2022. The company worked to redesign its travel itinerary to better inform passengers and provide them with all information required along the different journey steps, eventually leading to personalized advice for every passenger. In this talk, the audience can expect to learn not only the airport’s vision for the digital itinerary but also the important insights it has learned from its users.

Schiphol Group Aviation

Schiphol Group Aviation Solutions, a Royal Schiphol Group company, will also be exhibiting at this year’s Passenger Terminal Expo, at Booth 2218. The company was created to work closely with industry leaders and develop in-house solutions to tackle common challenges head-on, having first proven their value at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol. Solutions on show in the expo include its Deep Turnaround, Airport Inspector, Self-Service Unit and Position Assignment System. To read more about the systems that Schiphol Group Aviation Solutions will display at Passenger Terminal Expo, click here.

