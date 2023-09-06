Schiphol tests three baggage lifting aids to lighten workload

Schiphol Airport in the Netherlands is collaborating with baggage handlers to test three new lifting aids.

These tests will reveal whether the lifting aids sufficiently lighten the work of baggage workers, need further development or are suitable for purchase and installation. The tests are in addition to Schiphol’s earlier announcement that it is purchasing 19 baggage robots and 30 lifting aids. The airport aims to introduce properly functioning lifting aids that can be used by all employees at every work location in the baggage halls by the end of April 2024 at the latest.

The three lifting aids being tested are the Turnable CLS, the e-CLS and the e-CLS Launcher. The Turnable CLS lifting aid has been developed according to the needs and insights of KLM and Schiphol. This pneumatic lifting aid enables alternating left-to-right and right-to-left operations, which can reduce shoulder complaints.

e-CLS is an electric lifting aid used to load baggage. It is claimed to be safer and more user-friendly than existing models and can be calibrated to specific heights. The e-CLS Launcher is also an electric lifting aid. It makes it possible to load the top layer of cases in a baggage container, using a drive system on the lifting aid, which eliminates the manual pushing of suitcases.

Ruud Sondag, CEO of Schiphol Airport, stated, “People must come first again at Schiphol, and that’s why it is important that we improve the working conditions of baggage employees. We are committed to lightening the workload for everyone in the baggage halls.”

Read more of the latest baggage updates from the passenger terminal industry, here.