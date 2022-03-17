Smiths Detection receives approval from the US Transportation Security Administration’s air cargo screening technology list

Smiths Detection’s HI-SCAN 10080 XCT advanced x-ray computed tomography (CT) explosive detection system (EDS) for hold baggage and air cargo has been approved on the US Transportation Security Administration’s (TSA) Air Cargo Screening Technology List (ACSTL).

The ACSTL serves as TSA’s official guide for regulated parties to use when procuring screening devices. Devices that have been approved have successfully undergone formalized TSA-sponsored test processes and meet the highest standards for security in the aviation sector.

Shan Hood, president of Smiths Detection Inc, said, “At Smiths Detection, we are committed to working to make the world a safer place and we are delighted to receive approval to be on the TSA ACSTL for the HI-SCAN 10080 XCT. Now certified to meet the highest standards for aviation-sector security, the scanner increases throughput while simultaneously improving false-alarm rates and enhancing security and safety. The high-definition 3D imaging and reconstruction mean the technology has the capability of picking up obscure objects without the need for repositioning.”

According to Smiths Detection, the HI-SCAN 10080 XCT is equipped with a dual-view dual-energy x-ray line scanner with full 3D volumetric CT imaging and reconstruction, enhancing the speed, efficiency and safety of hold baggage and air cargo screening. The technology has a belt speed of 0.5m/sec and a large rectangular tunnel designed to be integrated into fully automated and networked baggage and material handling systems, giving handlers the ability to screen 2,500 parcels/hour.

The HI-SCAN 10080 XCT is also qualified under the US SAFETY Act, which sets limited liability for claims related to terrorism. It is TSA certified for high-speed checked baggage screening and is also EU/ECAC EDS Standard 3.0 and 3.1 approved.

The automatic detection of dangerous goods such as lithium batteries as well as flammable solids and liquids, and compressed and liquefied gases can be integrated into the HI-SCAN 10080 XCT.