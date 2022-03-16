Alstef Group to upgrade arrival carousels at four Mexican airports

Baggage handling company Alstef Group is to upgrade the inbound baggage systems at four airports in Mexico operated by Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacífico (GAP).

Licenciado Gustavo Díaz Ordaz International Airport in Puerto Vallarta will be upgraded with eight new reclaim arrivals carousels; Miguel Hidalgo y Costilla International Airport in Guadalajara will receive one new reclaim carousel; General Ignacio L. Pesqueira International Airport in Hermosillo will receive two new reclaim carousels; and Los Cabos International Airport will receive four new reclaim carousels. The projects include decommissioning and removing the existing carousels and will be phased to reduce the impact on airport operations.

The new Felipe Ángeles International Airport will be equipped with 120 check-ins including 20 self-service bag drops, two primary tilt-tray sorters for distribution to the six Standard 3 EDS units, four transfer lines, two secondary tilt-tray sorters for sortation to the 12 make-up carousels and early bag store, and seven reclaim lines subsystems with double fed carousels. The completed system will facilitate the processing of up to 22 million passengers per annum.

Philippe Hamon, sales director of airport solutions at Alstef Group, said, “We are excited to work alongside GAP as we expand our presence in the Mexican market. We are presently installing the baggage system at the new Felipe Ángeles International Airport in Mexico City and upon completion of this project, we will have a locally based, highly trained team to support the baggage system and to assist operators of other Mexican airports such as GAP with baggage system upgrades and maintenance works.”