Smiths Detection to supply Noida International with advanced screening technology

Security firm Smiths Detection will supply Noida International Airport in India with both passenger and hold baggage screening equipment to help ensure safety and efficiency for passengers and operators.

Smiths Detection will supply the Hi-Scan 6040 DV, a high-resolution, dual-view x-ray screening system that will be used to screen passenger carry-on baggage; the Hi-Scan 10080 XCT, a high-speed computed tomography (CT) explosives detection system that complies with TSA and ECAC regulations and BCAS standards; the iLane A20, an automatic tray return system which delivers a steady flow of trays, removing bottlenecks in the checkpoint journey; the IonScan 600, a portable explosives and narcotics trace detector; and multiple additional x-ray screening systems to screen oversized goods. Smiths Detection will also provide around-the-clock fully comprehensive equipment service and maintenance for 10 years. Installation of equipment will begin in early 2024.

Zurich Airport International won the bid to develop Noida International Airport in 2019, and construction activities are well underway. At its opening at the end of 2024, the airport will feature one runway and one terminal, providing a capacity for 12 million passengers – with the potential for further growth in additional development phases.

Vikrant Trilokekar, managing director of India at Smiths Detection, said, “Noida International Airport is set to become a major hub for India, both for travelers to and from the country as well as for air cargo and logistics. We’re delighted to be providing our world-leading technology to help them achieve their safety and operational efficiency goals.”

Christoph Schnellmann, CEO of Noida International Airport, said, “Ensuring the safe passage of people and our operations is of utmost importance to us. Smiths Detection has a global reputation for the best technology, and we look forward to building a relationship to help ensure a smooth passenger experience and safety for all.”

