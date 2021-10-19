Swiss Airlines to offer home baggage collection for Geneva Airport

Swiss International Airlines (SWISS) is now offering passengers departing from Geneva Airport the option of having their baggage collected at home through the AirPortr service.

By booking online, SWISS passengers can have their bags securely collected up to 23 hours prior to departure from their home or hotel and delivered on to the destination airport. The service is available across the Lemanic Region, including Geneva, Nyon, Montreux and Lausanne, (with prices from CHF39 [US$45] in Geneva or CHF59 [US$69] in Lausanne), and once the initial test phase is complete it should be extended across the whole of Switzerland. SWISS is currently the first airline to offer this service in Switzerland, but it will soon be extended to other airlines of the Lufthansa Group.

The AirPortr offering will give SWISS passengers the opportunity to travel hands-free to the airport and through its terminals. As their luggage is already processed, customers can go directly to security and bypass the check-in and baggage drop-off areas, saving time and facilitating contactless travel in the airport.

The smart baggage solution also opens up the use of public transportation to customers that would not previously have considered it. In a recent survey of AirPortr users, 66% of customers switched to public transportation as a direct result of not needing to carry their luggage.

Tamur Goudarzi Pour, chief commercial officer of SWISS, said, “Our customers tell us that managing their luggage is one of the difficult parts of travel. We listened to them and, thanks to this partnership with AirPortr, we can offer them a new travel experience, which starts at home. Together, we will demonstrate that traveling can be easy, fast and transparent, whatever mode you choose. This service is significantly superior to conventional luggage delivery services and it will make a positive impact on sustainable travel.”

Randel Darby, CEO and founder of AirPortr, said, “SWISS, together with the Lufthansa Group, is leading the way to become the world’s most digitally advanced airline group, using digitalization to improve the customer experience, make travel more connected, greener and optimize operational activities on the ground. Switzerland has a first-class public transport system. It therefore offers an ideal environment for our collaboration with SWISS and is the first deployment of the partnership with Swissport announced in September.”