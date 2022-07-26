Tallinn Airport opens self-service bag drop

Tallinn Airport in Estonia has launched a self-service bag drop for AirBaltic and SAS passengers to enable them to get airside more quickly.

The bag-drop points are located at desks 1-4 and can be used by passengers who have checked in online. Bag-drop service is open between 04:00am-09:00pm and bags can be dropped off up to 24 hours in advance with this system, meaning passengers can bring them to the airport earlier if they want to.

Katrin Hagel, a member of the airport’s management board, said, “The all-in-one system is very easy to use. You start by scanning your boarding card, then you confirm the passenger’s name, flight number and destination and that there are no dangerous items in the bag. Then the bag is weighed and the machine prints out the luggage tag, which you then have to attach, following the instructions. Once the tag is in place, you confirm this, place the bag on the conveyer belt and scan the barcode on the tag. The conveyer belt then starts up and takes your bag to the sorting area. Finally, the machine issues you with a receipt confirming that your luggage has been registered. Physical check-in at a desk will still be possible, of course, but airport staff will be happy to show anyone interested in checking their bags in themselves how to go about it.”

Hagel continued, “The introduction of the bag-drop service is a key step in digitalizing the airport and making the passenger journey more convenient. Everyone is long since used to checking in online and getting their boarding card on their phone. But up to this point, passengers with luggage have still had to line up to get their bags checked in for their flights. So we’re very happy to be launching the self-service bag drop this month for passengers flying with AirBaltic and SAS, and we’re working hard to add further airlines to that list in 2023.”

