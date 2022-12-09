Worldwide Flight Services wins BHS and CIP terminal contracts at Hong Kong and Changi airports

Worldwide Flight Services (WFS) has won baggage handling services (BHS) contracts at Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA) and at Changi Airport in Singapore.

In Hong Kong, WFS will commence its baggage handling responsibilities on behalf of the Airport Authority Hong Kong (AAHK) in January 2023 at the start of a three-year contract. This will cover the handling of out-of-gauge (OOG) baggage, HKIA VIP lounge baggage delivery and baggage tub recycling as well as air-to-sea and sea-to-air bags transported to HKIA’s baggage handling system.

James Carey Jr., regional managing director of WFS’s Hong Kong and Singapore division, said, “We’ve been honored to be part of the Hong Kong aviation scene since 1998, serving the AAHK and every airline at this outstanding international airport. We are an integral part of every air traveler’s journey here and take great pride in contributing to the best possible passenger experience for everyone passing through HKIA.”

WFS has also renewed its Commercially Important Passenger (CIP) Terminal Services contract at Changi Airport (SIN) in Singapore. The contract will be carried out by JetQuay, the airport services and passenger experience company that is majority owned by WFS. JetQuay will continue to provide a range of VIP services for travelers, including airline check-in and immigration clearance, a luxury lounge as well as limousine service to escort high-priority guests to and from their aircraft. The contract comes into effect from January 2023.

Abraham Lim, general manager at JetQuay, commented, “JetQuay has operated the CIP Terminal for over 16 years, prior to this latest contract renewal, and we are immensely honored to continue to gain the trust of the airport authority to serve Changi Airport’s VIP guests and to ensure the best-in-class service and comfort levels they deserve. This new contract reflects the airport’s trust in the JetQuay team’s ability to maintain these high standards and to make Singapore an airport of choice for VIP travelers.”