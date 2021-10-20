Passenger Terminal Today
Passenger Terminal Today
You are at:»»»Alstef to install BHS at Almaty airport’s new international terminal
Baggage

Alstef to install BHS at Almaty airport’s new international terminal

mm By No Comments
LinkedIn +
Credit – Alstef Group

Alstef Group has been selected to supply and install the baggage handling system (BHS) for the new international terminal at Almaty International Airport, Kazakhstan. 

The new terminal will cover more than 50,000m2  and will have an initial capacity of 14 million passengers per year. The Alstef Group baggage handling system will consist of 40 check-in conveyors and a screening and sortation system feeding four make-up carousels. The inbound system consists of three large reclaim carousels. As a result, when the airport is scheduled to open in 2022, it will offer a throughput of 2,400 bags per hour with expansion plans to grow the capacity already in place. 

Almaty International Airport is situated 15km northeast of Almaty, the largest city and commercial capital of Kazakhstan on the ancient trade route known as the Silk Road. The airport is owned and operated by TAV Airports who will invest US$200m to develop it into one of the biggest hubs in Central Asia – doubling its current capacity. 

As part of the largest airport management group globally, TAV Airports is aiming to promote Almaty and Kazakhstan as the business capital of the region. Kazakhstan leads Central Asia in economic growth and generates roughly 60% of the region’s GDP.

Share this story:

About Author

mm
, web editor

As the latest addition to the UKi Media & Events team, Elizabeth brings research skills from her English degree to her keen interest in the meteorological and transportation industries. Having taken the lead in student and startup publications, she has gained experience in editing online and print titles on a wide variety of topics. In her current role as Editorial Assistant, Elizabeth will create new and topical content on the pioneering technologies in transportation, logistics and meteorology.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.