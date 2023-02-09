Frankfurt Airport to introduce a biometric passenger journey

SITA has partnered with NEC Advanced Recognition Systems to offer a biometric passenger processing solution across all terminals and airlines at Frankfurt Airport in Germany. To do this, SITA will deploy its Smart Path biometric solution, which is integrated with NEC’s I:Delight digital identity management platform.

Beginning in spring 2023, passengers traveling through Frankfurt Airport (Fraport) will be able use biometric technology to pass through each stage of the journey from check-in to boarding by scanning their faces. This solution will be rolled out and available to all interested airlines at the airport. The implementation will see additional biometric touchpoints installed, from enrollment at a kiosk or counter, to pre-security automated gates and self-boarding gates.

The project provides a common-use biometric platform at all Fraport terminals, open to all airlines operating at the airport. It combines travel enrollment, Star Alliance Biometrics and additional biometric hubs under the umbrella of the SITA Smart Path platform. The SITA Smart Path also makes use of the biometric identities of Lufthansa passengers enrolled on Star Alliance’s platform, enabling the identification of passengers without additional process steps across multiple participating airports and airlines.

Dr Pierre Dominique Prümm, a member of the executive board and executive director of aviation and infrastructure at Fraport, said, “Emerging from the pandemic, passengers are embracing technology to boost efficiency and place them in control of their travel. We are extremely excited to be able to transform the experience for all our passengers across all terminals and carriers with one simple, intuitive solution. We also value that SITA and NEC’s innovative technology allows our infrastructure to be truly future-proof, with the capacity to grow with us as industry demands and travel patterns shift.”

Sergio Colella, president of SITA Europe, said, “We are delighted to be working with key industry players to bring the benefits of biometric technology to passengers everywhere. With this implementation, Fraport is leading the industry in responding to shifting passenger demands for greater autonomy and convenience, while helping to maximize operational efficiencies.”

Jason Van Sice, vice president for NEC Advanced Recognition Systems, said, “We have a wealth of experience combining our technical know-how with SITA’s understanding of the air transport industry. We are proud to be upgrading Lufthansa and Fraport customers’ experience with next-generation biometric technology, and we applaud Star Alliance’s initiative to bring these benefits to its broader network.”

For more biometrics news from the passenger terminal industry, click here.